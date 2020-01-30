Five Places Being Ruined By Cruise Ships

Global  

1.

Barcelona, Spain features the most-polluted port in Europe.

2.

A cruise ship once spilled food waste in the Great Barrier Reef, Australia.

3.

Tourists doubled the garbage in Santorini, Greece in the last five years.

4.

Some cruise ships have been banned from Venice, Italy.

5.

Dubrovnik, Croatia also put a limit on the cruise ships allowed to come by.
