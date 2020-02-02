Global  

Trump, Bloomberg trade insults

U.S. President Donald Trump mocked Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg&apos;s height in a Fox interview on Sunday.

Bloomberg&apos;s campaign hit back, saying Trump is a &quot;liar&quot; with &quot;fake hair.&quot; Gavino Garay has more.
