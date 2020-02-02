Mike Walker Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg traded insults ahead of the Super Bowl, where both will run new political ads https://t.co/LQAcfW2GfM 35 minutes ago

YURII RT @bpolitics: Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg traded insults ahead of the Super Bowl, where both will run new political ads https://t.c… 37 minutes ago

Bloomberg Politics Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg traded insults ahead of the Super Bowl, where both will run new political ads https://t.co/zCti1WayfE 41 minutes ago

newsrain360 Trump, Bloomberg trade insults https://t.co/V8ZVZ3hmBq https://t.co/R9FwzbUpGG 48 minutes ago

All American Girl President Trump and Mike Bloomberg trade insults about the other's appearance https://t.co/WwZLtWBfGU @TwitchyTeam #AAG #AAG2020 2 hours ago

WWNR Radio WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg… https://t.co/vCw8o1DOKd 3 hours ago