Stars call out lack of diversity ahead of BAFTAs

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:51s
Glitz and glamour was in abundance, as was criticism, after no women were nominated for best director at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards on Sunday.
"Joker", a dark origins story about the comic book villain, is leading nominations with 11 nods.

Martin Scorsese's gangster movie "The Irishman" and Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" follows with 10 nominations each.

Also fresh from its triumph at the Golden Globes - where it picked up best drama and best director for Sam Mendes - is immersive World War One drama "1917" with nine nominations.

However, Britain's top movie honor has drawn criticism over the lack of diversity in the acting categories.



