Stars call out lack of diversity ahead of BAFTAs

"Joker", a dark origins story about the comic book villain, is leading nominations with 11 nods.

Martin Scorsese's gangster movie "The Irishman" and Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" follows with 10 nominations each.

Also fresh from its triumph at the Golden Globes - where it picked up best drama and best director for Sam Mendes - is immersive World War One drama "1917" with nine nominations.

However, Britain's top movie honor has drawn criticism over the lack of diversity in the acting categories.