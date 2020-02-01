Global  

Five Things Tesla Workers Want You To Know About Tesla Cars

1.

Tesla batteries are made to last a long time.

2.

There are tutorials in the cars that help you learn how to use it.

3.

The delivery timelines on Tesla’s website aren;t always accurate.

4.

Turn off regenerative braking at least one a week to make the brakes last longer.

5.

The production quality isn’t always great.
