Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kobe Bryant > Diana Taurasi Said Kobe's 'Greatness Was Just Starting'

Diana Taurasi Said Kobe's 'Greatness Was Just Starting'

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Diana Taurasi Said Kobe's 'Greatness Was Just Starting'

Diana Taurasi Said Kobe's 'Greatness Was Just Starting'

Kobe Bryant loved basketball in its entirety, championing the Women’s National Basketball Association.

Before his death in a helicopter crash, he that a number of WNBA stars could one day compete with the men.

According to CNN, Diana Taurasi, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, cherished Bryant’s words.

While she said she may be too old to compete with men, she admitted she can still shoot “the corner three.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Diana Taurasi Said Kobe's 'Greatness Was Just Starting'

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released USER IS NOT PERMITTED TO DOWNLOAD OR USE IMAGE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Peggy_Cam

Campo Peggy RT @CNN: "There is still a sense we need validation. We need people to invest. That was the one thing that is going to be sad because Kobe… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Diana Taurasi Said Kobe's 'Greatness Was Just Starting' [Video]Diana Taurasi Said Kobe's 'Greatness Was Just Starting'

Kobe Bryant loved basketball in its entirety, championing the Women’s National Basketball Association. Before his death in a helicopter crash, he that a number of WNBA stars could one day compete..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.