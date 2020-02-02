Diana Taurasi Said Kobe's 'Greatness Was Just Starting'

Kobe Bryant loved basketball in its entirety, championing the Women’s National Basketball Association.

Before his death in a helicopter crash, he that a number of WNBA stars could one day compete with the men.

According to CNN, Diana Taurasi, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, cherished Bryant’s words.

While she said she may be too old to compete with men, she admitted she can still shoot “the corner three.