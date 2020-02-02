Global  

LeBron James Givers Heartfelt Speech Before Los Angeles Lakers Game

During the first Los Angeles Lakers game after Kobe Bryant’s death, LeBron James gave a speech.

According to Business Insider, the Lakers were facing the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center.

James said: “As I look around this arena, we're all grieving.

We're all hurt.

We're all heartbroken.” He then began his speech talking about how much of family Laker Nation has been during this time.
