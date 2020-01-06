Baftas: Margot Robbie’s makeup touched up in back of car before red carpet arrival now < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published Baftas: Margot Robbie’s makeup touched up in back of car before red carpet arrival Margot Robbie is seen being attended to by her makeup artist in the back of a car before arriving at the BAFTA awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday evening (February 2). 0

