Baftas: Margot Robbie’s makeup touched up in back of car before red carpet arrival

Margot Robbie is seen being attended to by her makeup artist in the back of a car before arriving at the BAFTA awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday evening (February 2).
Margot Robbie is seen being attended to by her makeup artist in the back of a car before arriving at the BAFTA awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday evening (February 2).

The Australian is nominated twice in the same BAFTA category for Best Supporting Actor in films “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood“ and “Bombshell.”




