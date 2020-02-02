Global  

Spring will come earlier this year, says groundhog Phil

Spring will come earlier this year, says groundhog Phil

Spring will come earlier this year, says groundhog Phil

Phil did not see his shadow on Sunday, which means that spring comes earlier this year.View on euronews
Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring

Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow Sunday, which means Spring will come early this year. The...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post



Phil, Chuck Don't See Their Shadow [Video]Phil, Chuck Don't See Their Shadow

Groundhogs Punxatawney Phil and Staten Island Chuck didn't see their shadows on Groundhog Day, predicting an earlier spring arrival. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:05Published

Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Early Spring, Woodstock Willie Does Not

The Groundhogs do not agree this Groundhog Day.

The Groundhogs do not agree this Groundhog Day.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:55Published

