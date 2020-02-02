U.S. confirms its 8th case of coronavirus

In a statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the latest patient in the U.S. had recently traveled to Wuhan in central China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Other media outlets, citing health officials, said the eighth U.S. patient is a man in his 20s, who is a student at the Boston campus of the University of Massachusetts.

The other cases in the U.S. are three in California, two in Illinois, and one each in Washington state and Arizona.

The flu-like coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in a Wuhan market that traded illegally in wildlife, has so far resulted in more than 300 deaths in China.

All but one of the patients in the U.S. was believed to have contracted the disease while they were traveling in the Wuhan area.

The first human-to-human transmission of the virus in the country was reported in Illinois.

(SOUND BITE) (English) U.S. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY ALEX AZAR, SAYING: "The coronavirus presents a public health emergency in the United States." Concerns about the virus spurred Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to declare a public health emergency and bar entry to the United States for foreign nationals who have recently visited China.

(SOUND BITE) (English) U.S. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY ALEX AZAR, SAYING: "Foreign nationals other than immediate family of U.S. citizens and permanent residents who have traveled in China within the last 14 days will be denied entry into the United States for this time/these actions will become effective at 5 PM eastern time Sunday February 2nd." While nearly 12,000 people worldwide have been infected by the virus, according to the World Health Organization, U.S. health officials maintain that the risks to the United States remain low.