Green impress by Mahomes

Think about it for a second... this time tomorrow night... the chiefs might just be super bowl champions for the first time in 50 years... it all starts with quarterback patrick mahomes... the 24-year-old quarterback has led the chiefs to two come-from-behind wins this postseason..

He's made spectacular plays..

And a former kansas city chief continues to take notice... and today, down in kansas city, former chiefs quarterback trent green talked about what impresses him the most about mahomes... (sot, trent green: "such a young age for him to have the success that he's had and the way grasp the leadership role that to do.

Taking over for alex smith, who was the leader of the team.

Alex's last year here in kansas city, he was the highest rated quarterback in the nfl.")smith had his best nfl season in 2017... top-rated passer with 104.6 rating..

26 touchdowns... 4,000 yards, and just 5 interceptions... green adds it couldn't been easy for mahomes stepping into the role... (sot, trent green: "i think there were a lot of people that thought it might be a little early.

You have the #1 quarterback in the nfl, why are you jumping ahead with a 23-year-old and then he paid that off by winning the mvp, getting over an overtime loss to get to the first super bowl in a long time.") everyone's talked




