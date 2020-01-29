Southern Oregon athletes honor Kobe Bryant's legacy

Kobe bryant once said, quote, the most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great at whatever they want to do.

He did that in so many ways and affected so many athletes right here in southern oregon.

Kobe bryant's reach within the sports world was just that: worldwide.

From australia... aaron borich says, "back home if there was a game on, it was most likely gonna be kobe or the lakers or lebron and the cavs so him being on the tv when ever you wanted to turn on the channel and watch a game watching him do his thing was kind of always why you watched it so he was always a big part of why people played and why i picked up a basketball."

To southern oregon... nate bittle says, "just coming out every game playing as hard as you can, i mean, i don't think kobe came out one game and didn't play as hard as he could.

Just coming out and playing as hard as you can every game, giving it your all."

And his own backyard in los angeles... izzy hernandez says, "he was at the farthest end of the tier when he started and now he pushed himself to be the best and now that's something i always strive to do and it's something i always will strive to do."> his sports legacy: the mamba mindset.

It encapsulated the idea of always being the hardest working player in the game and pushing ones self into the best version they could be.

While he be known for his accomplishments in a lakers uniform, he'd want to be remembered for his role as a father.

Hannah shimek says, "obviously my heart was broken right away but to find out that gigi had gone with him, that made it so much worse for me just like the dad and daughter bond, nothing can replace that."

A bond that resonated with many... sparling says, "that really sent it home just because growing me and my dad had a really close father daughter relationship because of basketball and i really like see their relationship as me and my dad's so that was pretty hard."

A future hall of famer who learned some valuable life lessons.

Chris schmerbach says, "it was such a huge goal of his to be the best basketball player in the world and then when he got 20 years down the road in the nba and got through with it he was like, 'you know, that wasn't it.

What it was about was the journey, the trying and showing up every day and working when other people weren't working' was kind of a huge lesson in things that i want to teach my players and i want to share with my family and i want to help my girls to understand that that's how you go about living."

Michael miller says, "i would just say with it all, don't take what we have for granted.

He was leaving thinking he was gonna go back home that night and unfortunately he didn't.

I talked to my mom on the phone and there were tears shed, but we just gotta love each other and continue to show support for each other."> tomorrow