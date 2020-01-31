Mayors Of San Fran & Kansas City Place Their Super Bowl 54 Bets
|
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Mayors Of San Fran & Kansas City Place Their Super Bowl 54 Bets
It's roast crab versus barbecue in the battle between San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|There's a lot riding on the outcome of Sunday's Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources