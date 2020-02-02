Suspect Killed, 3 Injured Following Stabbing Attack In London now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:26s - Published Suspect Killed, 3 Injured Following Stabbing Attack In London Authorities said the man had a fake bomb strapped to his body as he stabbed three people on the street.

Recent related news from verified sources Police shoot man dead after London stabbing attack described as terrorism Police shot a man dead on a busy south London street on Sunday after three people were wounded, one...

Tweets about this Princess Diana-- You Won. RT @NPR: At least two people are believed to have been stabbed in what London police are calling a "terrorist-related" incident. A suspec… 4 hours ago NPR At least two people are believed to have been stabbed in what London police are calling a "terrorist-related" incid… https://t.co/Al2fS4MR9R 6 hours ago #SEOMarketing #News Update: 7 people displaced following #House fire in Phoenix, 2 people killed, suspect injured in Phoenix shoo… https://t.co/KrYANelo1S 1 day ago PulpNews Crime News Update: 7 people displaced following #house #fire in #Phoenix, 2 people #killed, #sus - Feb 1 @ 2:38 PM ET https://t.co/VS10jkI6KD 1 day ago