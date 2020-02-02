Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Suspect Killed, 3 Injured Following Stabbing Attack In London

Suspect Killed, 3 Injured Following Stabbing Attack In London

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Suspect Killed, 3 Injured Following Stabbing Attack In London

Suspect Killed, 3 Injured Following Stabbing Attack In London

Authorities said the man had a fake bomb strapped to his body as he stabbed three people on the street.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Police shoot man dead after London stabbing attack described as terrorism

Police shot a man dead on a busy south London street on Sunday after three people were wounded, one...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

D_White1313

Princess Diana-- You Won. RT @NPR: At least two people are believed to have been stabbed in what London police are calling a "terrorist-related" incident. A suspec… 4 hours ago

NPR

NPR At least two people are believed to have been stabbed in what London police are calling a "terrorist-related" incid… https://t.co/Al2fS4MR9R 6 hours ago

SEO_Mktg

#SEOMarketing #News Update: 7 people displaced following #House fire in Phoenix, 2 people killed, suspect injured in Phoenix shoo… https://t.co/KrYANelo1S 1 day ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime News Update: 7 people displaced following #house #fire in #Phoenix, 2 people #killed, #sus - Feb 1 @ 2:38 PM ET https://t.co/VS10jkI6KD 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local councillor speculates about police knowledge of Streatham attack [Video]Local councillor speculates about police knowledge of Streatham attack

Local Lambeth councillor and Green LamParty co-leader Jonathan Bartley says the community is ‘shocked and devastated’ by the attack. He also speculated over what police may have known beforehand..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

Police forensics on scene of terror attack in Streatham, London [Video]Police forensics on scene of terror attack in Streatham, London

Police forensics were seen at the aftermath of a terror attack in Streatham, south London, on Sunday evening (February 2). The attacker was shot dead by police. Three were injured in the attack,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.