Travel Restrictions In Effect As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:47s
Travel Restrictions In Effect As Coronavirus Continues To SpreadThe restrictions come as health officials confirm a ninth case in the U.S.
Trump weighs tighter China travel restrictions in response to coronavirus

WASHINGTON – The White House could announce even tighter travel restrictions to and from China as...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by SBS, Mediaite, Reuters


Travel restrictions expanded in China as coronavirus death toll rises to 56

The US, France and Japan prepare to evacuate their citizens from the city at the epicentre of the...
SBS - Published


Last Flights From China To Boston Land Before Coronavirus Travel Restrictions [Video]Last Flights From China To Boston Land Before Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:53Published

New China-U.S. Travel Restrictions Take Effect as Coronavirus Outbreak Deepens [Video]New China-U.S. Travel Restrictions Take Effect as Coronavirus Outbreak Deepens

New travel restrictions from China took effect on Sunday as Pres. Trump’s order to block high-risk passengers from spreading the novel coronavirus to the U.S. were enacted. Kiet Do reports from SFO...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:15Published

