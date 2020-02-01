Global  

15-Year-Old Gunned Down Outside A Riviera Beach Church Just Moments After His Grandfather's Funeral

15-Year-Old Gunned Down Outside A Riviera Beach Church Just Moments After His Grandfather's Funeral

15-Year-Old Gunned Down Outside A Riviera Beach Church Just Moments After His Grandfather's Funeral

CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports 15-year-old Terrance Jackson and 47-year-old Royce Freeman were both killed.
Police: 2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting after Florida funeral

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire erupted after a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Pastor Of Riviera Beach Church Where Teen, Man Were Killed Knew There May Be Trouble

The senior pastor of a Riviera Beach church where two people were shot and killed after a funeral on...
cbs4.com - Published


Manatees seek out warm waters near FPL power plant in Riviera Beach [Video]Manatees seek out warm waters near FPL power plant in Riviera Beach

Manatees were spotted huddling near FPL&apos;s Riviera Beach power plant on Sunday, taking advantage of the warm water outflows to stay warm.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published

Victim of Riviera Beach shooting identified [Video]Victim of Riviera Beach shooting identified

Police are still searching for suspect(s).

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:49Published

