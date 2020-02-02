NYC Waiting To See If Coronavirus Has Officially Arrived
NYC Waiting To See If Coronavirus Has Officially Arrived
The CDC is expected to announce the results of a test done on an individual who arrived in New York City showing symptoms of coronavirus.
CBS2's Christina Fan reports
