Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NYC Waiting To See If Coronavirus Has Officially Arrived

NYC Waiting To See If Coronavirus Has Officially Arrived

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:56s - Published < > Embed
NYC Waiting To See If Coronavirus Has Officially Arrived

NYC Waiting To See If Coronavirus Has Officially Arrived

The CDC is expected to announce the results of a test done on an individual who arrived in New York City showing symptoms of coronavirus.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

XAG Establishes Five Million Yuan Fund for Drone Disinfection Operation to Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

XAG Establishes Five Million Yuan Fund for Drone Disinfection Operation to Fight Coronavirus OutbreakGUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is of greatest concern that the novel coronavirus...
PR Newswire Asia - Published

Ming-Chi Kuo Says Coronavirus Outbreak Impacting iPhone Supply, Lowers Shipment Forecast

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has lowered his iPhone shipment forecast by 10 percent to 36-40 million...
MacRumours.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Last Flights From China To Boston Land Before Coronavirus Travel Restrictions [Video]Last Flights From China To Boston Land Before Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:53Published

Travel Restrictions In Effect As Coronavirus Continues To Spread [Video]Travel Restrictions In Effect As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

The restrictions come as health officials confirm a ninth case in the U.S.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.