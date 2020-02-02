Jesse Ritka's 5pm Sunday Forecast now < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:07s - Published Jesse Ritka's 5pm Sunday Forecast After sunshine and record 50s for Groundhog Day we will see the clouds and cooler temperatures return. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Jesse Ritka's 5pm Sunday Forecast After sunshine and record 50s for Groundhog Day we will see the clouds and cooler temperatures return. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:08Published 26 minutes ago Jesse Ritka's 5pm Saturday Forecast A few snowflakes are possible before midnight with a warm front but skies start to clear for Sunday to bring shadows. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:52Published 23 hours ago