Inlet Grove High School holds their fifth annual car show

INLET GROVE HIGH SCHOOL&HOSTING ITS FIFTH ANNUAL CARSHOW.

THE EVENT SHOWCASES OVERONE-HUNDRED CARS FROM THEONE-HUNDO TODAY.

ONE STUDENT60STELLS US IT'S AN IMPORTADATE ON THE SCHOOL CALENDA“IT IS TO FINISH OUR PROJECTS,WE STILL HAVE OUR MURALPROJECT.

WE HAVE OUR MEDICALSYMPOSIUM THAT IS ALSO THESCHOOL IMPROVEMENT CLUB THIS OPERATING AS WELL” THE CSHOWMEMBER WHO PASSED LAST YEAR&BY DEDICATING A PARKING SPOTFOR HIM - AND HIS TURQUOISE VWBEETLE