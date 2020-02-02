Global  

Inlet Grove High School holds their fifth annual car show

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Inlet Grove High School held their fifth annual car show on Sunday, showcasing over 100 cars from the 1960's to today.
