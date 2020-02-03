Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Klobuchar Confident Ahead of Caucuses

Klobuchar Confident Ahead of Caucuses

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Klobuchar Confident Ahead of CaucusesShe's currently in Washington D.C. for President Trump's impeachment trial
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Klobuchar Confident Ahead of Caucuses

Minnesota senator and presidential candidate amy klobuchar says she's feeling the momentum ahead of the iowa caucuses.

Today klobuchar told kimt new three she hopes voters understand she can't be in the state because she's currenlty in washington dác for president trump's senate impeacment trial.

Klobuchar says she has a constitutional duty but wants iowans to know she's in their corner.

&lt;as we head into these caucuses i'm going to need people to have my back and i hope that you will see the fact that i'm in the arena, that i'm doing the work that we're trying to get to the bottom of the truth as a positive, as a plus for what kind of president i'll be.

>///




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.