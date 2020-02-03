Klobuchar Confident Ahead of Caucuses

Minnesota senator and presidential candidate amy klobuchar says she's feeling the momentum ahead of the iowa caucuses.

Today klobuchar told kimt new three she hopes voters understand she can't be in the state because she's currenlty in washington dác for president trump's senate impeacment trial.

Klobuchar says she has a constitutional duty but wants iowans to know she's in their corner.

<as we head into these caucuses i'm going to need people to have my back and i hope that you will see the fact that i'm in the arena, that i'm doing the work that we're trying to get to the bottom of the truth as a positive, as a plus for what kind of president i'll be.

