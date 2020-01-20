Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Scarlett Johansson > Scarlett Johansson among stars at 2020 Baftas

Scarlett Johansson among stars at 2020 Baftas

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Scarlett Johansson among stars at 2020 Baftas

Scarlett Johansson among stars at 2020 Baftas

Stars of the big screen hit the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the 2020 Baftas.

Among those in attendance were Scarlett Johansson, Gillian Anderson and The Two Popes actor Jonathan Pryce.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stars call out lack of diversity ahead of BAFTAs [Video]Stars call out lack of diversity ahead of BAFTAs

Glitz and glamour was in abundance, as was criticism, after no women were nominated for best director at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:51Published

Top 10 Best Looks at the SAG Awards (2020) [Video]Top 10 Best Looks at the SAG Awards (2020)

The SAG Awards are never a drag and the red carpet fashion did not disappoint! For this list, we’re taking a look at the most memorable looks at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards from Lili..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.