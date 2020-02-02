'Shotgun-like cracks' of wild seal's clapping 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:27s - Published 'Shotgun-like cracks' of wild seal's clapping A male grey seal has been seen clapping repeatedly underwater - the first time it has been captured on camera.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this John RT @PA: A wild grey seal has been caught “clapping” on camera for the first time, making sounds that resemble “shotgun-like cracks” https:/… 27 minutes ago PA Media A wild grey seal has been caught “clapping” on camera for the first time, making sounds that resemble “shotgun-like… https://t.co/cZknUB42wr 29 minutes ago