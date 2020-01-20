Global  

'Bad Boys For Life' Becomes Highest-Grosser Of Franchise

“Bad Boys” came back to the big screen after 17 years of the second film being released.

According to Business Insider, “Bad Boys for Life” topped the domestic box office at an estimated $17.7 million.

The domestic total is now at $148 million, making the film, the highest-grosser of the franchise.

While this may be the last weekend “Bad Boys for Life” hold the number one spot, they were successful for three weeks.

