Temps climb to 60 on Monday; changes on the way 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:10s - Published Temps climb to 60 on Monday; changes on the way More clouds will move in Monday, with drizzle possible late in the evening. The highs on Monday will range from near 60 degrees in the KC metro and south to low 40s toward the north. A light mix or snow is likely Tuesday into early Wednesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Temps climb to 60 on Monday; changes on the way IDAHO AND PARTS OF UTAH.THAT WILL ROLL IN ON TUESDAY.IF YOU HAVE PLANS THIS EVENING,LOOK FOR TEMPERATURES IN THE50’S.MOSTLY CLEAR.BEAUTIFUL WEATHER.TOMORROW, WE START OFF IN THELOW 40’S.56, MID-DAY.IN THE AFTERNOON, THAT IS WHENCHANGES START TO MOVE IN.THE WIND WILL FLIP OVER AND BEOUT OF THE NORTHWEST.45 DEGREES, 6:00.BE SURE TO HAVE A JACKET WITHYOU BECAUSE TEMPERATURES WILL BEFALLING.UPPER 60’S FOR YOUR HIGHSTOMORROW.36 IN MARYVILLE.YOU KNOW SOME CHANGES ARE COMINGWHEN YOU SEE A BIG TEMPERATURESPREAD LIKE THAT.LOOKING AHEAD TO TUESDAY,MOISTURE MOVES IN.MAINLY DRY IN THE MORNING ANDLATE MORNING.IN THE AFTERNOON, LIGHT MIX WILLDEVELOP CONTINUING INTO THEEVENING.LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE FORWEDNESDAY.JUST A CHANCE.IMPACT DAY ON TUESDAY AS WE GOFROM 60 TOMORROW TO 29 ONTUESDAY.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast Tonight, freezing drizzle, drizzle & flurries will give way to another batch of steady snow before daybreak. Another inch of snow is possible. Periods of snow & drizzle will.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:48Published 1 week ago Monday Evening Weather Forecast With Darren Peck In the week ahead, not much in the way of rain. Only some clouds should show up and temps seem average for this time of the year. (12-30-2019) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:33Published on December 31, 2019