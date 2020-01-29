Fans fired up for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens
Fans fired up for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens
Fans started lining up outside the gates of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens early Sunday morning decked out in jerseys, hats, and chains after scoring a seat at Super Bowl LIV.
