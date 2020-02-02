Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison.

Police said the suspect was yet to be formally identified but they are “confident” he is 20-year-old Sudesh Amman.

It is understood that Amman, who was jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, had been freed in the past six weeks.