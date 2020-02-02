Global  

Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison.

Police said the suspect was yet to be formally identified but they are “confident” he is 20-year-old Sudesh Amman.

It is understood that Amman, who was jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, had been freed in the past six weeks.
Streatham Terror attack video: cafe owner asks police for 30 minutes so diners can finish eating

Streatham Terror attack video: cafe owner asks police for 30 minutes so diners can finish eatingThe terrorist shot man shot dead by police after he stabbed two people in Streatham, south London,...
Anorak - Published


Streatham terror attack: Two stabbed, man shot dead by police

1
euronews - Published



wasp_proud

Proud WASP RT @MrAndyNgo: The man shot dead by police today after he attacked people in south London with a machete had been recently released from pr… 10 seconds ago

RahulKa70911605

Rahul Kashyap RT @ImtiazMadmood: First terrorist attack after Brexit. London: A man who had served short prison sentence on possession of Jihadi literat… 44 seconds ago

rushsylvania

cecil jacobs III RT @BBCNews: Video shows scene in Streatham, south London, after man was shot dead by police Live updates: https://t.co/3wcEVLEAX5 https:/… 57 seconds ago

bigmammawelsh

L W RT @zerohedgenew: A MAN HAS BEEN SHOT DEAD BY ARMED POLICE IN STREATHAM, LONDON. INITIAL INFORMATION IS THAT HE WAS ARMED AND APPEARS TO HA… 1 minute ago

Gigi56437032

Gigi RT @johnestevens: BREAKING: Man shot dead by police in Streatham had only been released from prison in the last few days after serving sent… 2 minutes ago


How the Streatham terror attack unfolded [Video]How the Streatham terror attack unfolded

Through witnesses' video and accounts, see how the Streatham terror attack unfolded.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:11Published

'Armed police shot suspect dead at scene' [Video]'Armed police shot suspect dead at scene'

Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Met Police, Lucy D’Orsi, gives a statement on the terror attack in south London.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:04Published

