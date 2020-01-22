War film 1917 sweeps Baftas with seven awards

Credit: Bafta.

Sir Sam Mendes’s deeply personal film, based on a story told to him by his grandfather, won seven of the nine prizes for which it was nominated, including best film, outstanding British film, best director and best cinematography.

The film has topped the box office since its arrival in cinemas and was made to look as though it was filmed in one continuous shot.