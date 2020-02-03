Last Holiday Movie (2006) Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Timothy Hutton 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:28s - Published Last Holiday Movie (2006) Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Timothy Hutton Last Holiday Movie Trailer HD (2006) Plot synopsis: Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. Genre: Comedy, Romance Director: Wayne Wang Writers: Jeffrey Price, Peter S. Seaman, J.B. Priestley Stars: Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Timothy Hutton 0

