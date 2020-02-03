Global  

Last Holiday Movie (2006) Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Timothy Hutton

Last Holiday Movie (2006) Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Timothy Hutton

Last Holiday Movie (2006) Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Timothy Hutton

Last Holiday Movie Trailer HD (2006) Plot synopsis: Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel.

Genre: Comedy, Romance Director: Wayne Wang Writers: Jeffrey Price, Peter S.

Seaman, J.B.

Priestley Stars: Queen Latifah, LL Cool J, Timothy Hutton
How fitting that our last Christmas movie of the season is Last Holiday with Queen Latifah? The wonderful @TanekaStotts j… 3 days ago

How fitting that our last Christmas movie of the season is Last Holiday with Queen Latifah? The wonderful… https://t.co/llj6EeIUoo 3 days ago

HOW does Last Holiday (the remake with Queen Latifah) have only 56% tomato score, it's my favorite movie to watch w… https://t.co/EsW6OYr6uK 6 days ago

You know, I really love the movie Last Holiday. It's probably the best romcom out there. Plus I love Queen Latifah. 1 week ago

