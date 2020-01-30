Leatherheads Movie (2008) John Krasinski, David de Vries, Rick Forrester
Leatherheads Movie Trailer (2008) Plot synopsis: In 1925, an enterprising pro football player convinces America's too-good-to-be-true college football hero to play for his team and keep the league from going under.
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Director: George Clooney
Writers: Duncan Brantley, Rick Reilly
Stars: John Krasinski, David de Vries, Rick Forrester
