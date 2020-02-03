Global  

Like Mike movie (2002)

Like Mike movie (2002)

Like Mike movie (2002)

Like Mike movie trailer HD (2002) Plot synopsis: A 14-year-old orphan becomes an NBA superstar after trying on a pair of sneakers with the faded initials "M.J." inside.

Genre: Comedy, Family Director: John Schultz Writers: Michael Elliot, Michael Elliot, Jordan Moffet Stars: Shad Moss, Morris Chestnut, Jonathan Lipnicki
