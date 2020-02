Russian Dolls movie (2005) Romain Duris, Kelly Reilly, Audrey Tautou 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:37s - Published Russian Dolls movie (2005) Romain Duris, Kelly Reilly, Audrey Tautou Russian Dolls movie trailer HD (2005) Plot synopsis: Five years after their summer together in Barcelona, Xavier, William, Wendy, Martine and Isabelle reunite. Genre: Comedy, Drama Director: Cédric Klapisch Writer: Cédric Klapisch Stars: Romain Duris, Kelly Reilly, Audrey Tautou 0

