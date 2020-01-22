Life movie (1999) Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, Obba Babatundé
|
Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
Life movie (1999) Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, Obba Babatundé
Life movie trailer (1999) Plot synopsis: In 1932, two strangers are wrongfully convicted and develop a strong friendship in prison that lasts them through the 20th century.
Genre: Comedy, Crime
Director: Ted Demme
Writers: Robert Ramsey, Matthew Stone
Stars: Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, Obba Babatundé