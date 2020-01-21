Lars and the Real Girl Movie (2007) Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer, Paul Schneider

Lars and the Real Girl Movie trailer (2007) Plot synopsis: A delusional young man strikes up an unconventional relationship with a doll he finds on the Internet.



