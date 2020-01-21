Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lars and the Real Girl Movie (2007) Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer, Paul Schneider

Lars and the Real Girl Movie (2007) Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer, Paul Schneider

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Lars and the Real Girl Movie (2007) Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer, Paul Schneider

Lars and the Real Girl Movie (2007) Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer, Paul Schneider

Lars and the Real Girl Movie trailer (2007) Plot synopsis: A delusional young man strikes up an unconventional relationship with a doll he finds on the Internet.

Genre: Comedy, Drama Director: Craig Gillespie Writer: Nancy Oliver Stars: Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer, Paul Schneider
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mernino2k2

Marilyn Yvonne (King) Nowak @jessmbaum Lars' Real Girl ... oh my gosh. A real movie star. Ryan Gosslin touched her. Oh my sweet rubber made dool. Lol 4 days ago

_Nessidy

stressidy again Lars and the Real Girl 8/10 (a wholesome psychological movie) https://t.co/oWuvLATP6Z 4 days ago

flowerfeastelio

nova 🔥 spicy mcchicken lars and the real girl, thunder road (2016), to the bone, what's eating gilbert grape, and the way way back are my… https://t.co/cv6vJmVhES 4 days ago

RConnCabrera

RCCabrera @RyanGosling Just watched Lars and the Real Girl. What an Underrated performance and movie. Amazing work. Absolutely loved it. 6 days ago

theGuy13

Damon Cherico @AITA_reddit This sounds like the horror movie version of "Lars and the Real Girl"... 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Horse Girl movie (2020) - Alison Brie [Video]Horse Girl movie (2020) - Alison Brie

Horse Girl movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Sarah (Alison Brie), an awkward woman with a fondness for crafts, horses, and supernatural crime shows, finds her increasingly lucid dreams trickling into..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:19Published

Horse Girl on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]Horse Girl on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie Horse Girl starring Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz and Paul Reiser! Release Date: February 7, 2020 on..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.