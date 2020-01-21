Lars and the Real Girl Movie (2007) Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer, Paul Schneider
Lars and the Real Girl Movie (2007) Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer, Paul Schneider
Lars and the Real Girl Movie trailer (2007) Plot synopsis: A delusional young man strikes up an unconventional relationship with a doll he finds on the Internet.
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Director: Craig Gillespie
Writer: Nancy Oliver
Stars: Ryan Gosling, Emily Mortimer, Paul Schneider
