Eva Mendes Has Positive Response To Hateful Comments

People tried to age-shame Eva Mendes on Instagram but she was not having it.

According to Allure, Mendes posted a video of her new haircut featuring a sleek long bob.

Instead of letting hateful comments get to her, the actress responded with a positive comment.

She said: "Yes your right.

Thank God I'm getting old.

That means I'm still here.” Mendes said she did not feel bad because of the comments but instead felt grateful.