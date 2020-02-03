Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jessie Buckley never expected success

Jessie Buckley never expected success

Video Credit: ODE - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Jessie Buckley never expected success

Jessie Buckley never expected success

Rising star Jessie Buckley said she never expected the success that she's got and she just wants to enjoy every moment.

Report by Jonesl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SpazianiG

SpazianiG BAFTAs: Jessie Buckley never expected success https://t.co/Lbpqr0w7WG vía @YouTube 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.