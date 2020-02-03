Volunteers replant trees in Camp Fire footprint

It's been over a year since the camp fire--- and today people in the community came together to re-plant hundreds of trees in butte county.

As action news now reporter kristian lopez shows ushis project aims to not*onl* restore the forest but also protect it from future fires.

Nats planting will tupen/volunteer: it's great to see everyone come out and do their part&.

Will tupen lives in auburn.

He came to concow to help re-plant trees sunday morning.

Will: this is actually my first time seeing the damage here, it's definitely saddening to see.

It's a good opportunity and something i believe in too, to contribute for what happened last year with the camp fire&.

Volunteers planted 400 trees on granite ridge.

Wolfy rougle/(organizer) butte county resource conservation district: black oak trees are very fire resilient but the fire was pretty severe here and we did lose some black oak trees so we are trying to get those back on the landscape.

Nats people planting kristian stand up---all of the trees planted are being covered with these blue tubes to protect them from deer and other animals.

Kara and mia hall: we're very excited its nice kara hall and her daughter mia are camp fire survivors who also came out to help.

Kara: we're getting back to normal right.

Big forest we used to have.

We actually got to move into a new house right before christmas it was nice.

Now with the trees it hopefully will feel more normal.

Will tupen/volunteer: it's a good feeling coming out seeing everyone out here and all of the kids, it feels good spending time outside and contributing to the community.

Wolfy rougle/butte county resource conservation district: not only are there a ton of people here but everybody is safe and having fun&.what more could you ask for.

In concow kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.> in case you were wondering...blac k oak tree's thick bark is what makes it highly resistant to fires.

Organizers say there will be another tree planting event next saturday in paradise.

