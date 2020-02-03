Global  

Home Secretary outlines response to London attack

British Home Secretary Priti Patel said a police investigation is taking place after a man stabbed two people on a busy street in south London on Sunday (February 2).
The government will be announcing fundamental changes to deal with counter-terrorism and terrorist offenders, Patel added.

The suspect from Sunday's attack was identified as Sudesh Amman, a former convict who was recently released after serving a prison sentence for terrorist offenses, a European counterterrorism official said.




