Former Peach County football player, Demarcus Robinson, in Super Bowl

3 b13 they're getting ready for the big game.

As many restaurants as many thank you rashaad.

A former peach county high school football player is getting ready to play in the game.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki spoke to his former coaches today.

(:10) (:01) "i vision he's going to catch the winning touch down pass for some reason or another but we wish him nothing but the best."

Peach county high school ..

And the rest of the community ..

Are cheering for the kansas city chiefs to win the super bowl.

"i think a lot iof people know he's the only one and they remember demarcus when he played here" demarcus robinson ..

A name that gets peach county high ..

Excited.

In 2009 ..

He helped peach county win the state championship ..

"he played a huge factor in our s uccess back then" robinson was a two time all-state player ..

And a underarmor all american ..

He also helped peach county win 52 games in four years.

He then went on to play college ball for the florida gators..

"he wasnt one of those guys where it wasnt all about me he didnt care about all that he got as much fun out of blocking as he did catching the football."

And now ..

He's heading to miami for the super bowl.

"i talked to him after the afc game you could tell how excited he was i talked to him probably a couple hours after the game and you could tell there was excitment in his voice hes verry appreciative where hes at the system hes with and coach he plays for."

Very few players get to experience what robinson is about to ..

But peach county high football coach, chad campbell, says robinson maybe the key to a ring.

"he just wants to contribute anyway he can and how he can help the team be successful thats the type of player he is" in fort