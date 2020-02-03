Preparing for the Caucuses

The iowa caucuses are on monday á and preparations are underway right now in des moines.

Kimt news three's alex jirgens is there.

He joins us now live á alex what's it like there right now?xxx raquel á here at the credit one community credit union center in downtown des moines á media outlets are still getting set up for the action on monday.

And at the polk county democrats office á they're in the same boat á getting out the necessary items to each caucus site.

And it's not necessarily easy.xxx 177.

That's the number of caucus sites volunteers with the polk county democrats will be stationed at on monday.

But before the people make their decision á materials still need to be sent to each one in every corner of the county á from clive to bondurant á and all points in between.

Judy downs is the executive director of the county democratic party á her first such caucus in this position.

: cg line 1: judy downs, line 2: executive director, polk county democrats "it's like planning 177 different little weddings, with a dozen brides."> while the pool of candidates has slimmed down á there's still a large number.

It's not dettering her team.

:09 "i'm glad that it's narrowed down a little bit, and hopefully that'll make for a more efficient caucus.

But we're still dealing with way more people than what you may not know is that caucus sites are volunteer run.

While there will be 177 leaders at each particular site á they'll have a subset of extra volunteers.

About 2 thousand in polk county alone for monday.

Live in des moines á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank