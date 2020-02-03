Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Preparing for the Caucuses

Preparing for the Caucuses

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Preparing for the CaucusesKIMT News 3's Alex Jirgens shows us the action from Des Moines
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Preparing for the Caucuses

The iowa caucuses are on monday á and preparations are underway right now in des moines.

Kimt news three's alex jirgens is there.

He joins us now live á alex what's it like there right now?xxx raquel á here at the credit one community credit union center in downtown des moines á media outlets are still getting set up for the action on monday.

And at the polk county democrats office á they're in the same boat á getting out the necessary items to each caucus site.

And it's not necessarily easy.xxx 177.

That's the number of caucus sites volunteers with the polk county democrats will be stationed at on monday.

But before the people make their decision á materials still need to be sent to each one in every corner of the county á from clive to bondurant á and all points in between.

Judy downs is the executive director of the county democratic party á her first such caucus in this position.

: cg line 1: judy downs, line 2: executive director, polk county democrats "it's like planning 177 different little weddings, with a dozen brides."> while the pool of candidates has slimmed down á there's still a large number.

It's not dettering her team.

:09 "i'm glad that it's narrowed down a little bit, and hopefully that'll make for a more efficient caucus.

But we're still dealing with way more people than what you may not know is that caucus sites are volunteer run.

While there will be 177 leaders at each particular site á they'll have a subset of extra volunteers.

About 2 thousand in polk county alone for monday.

Live in des moines á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank



Recent related news from verified sources

Candidates make their closing cases on the eve of Iowa’s caucuses

On the eve of the Iowa caucuses – Sen. Bernie Sanders predicted that the first contest in the race...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •PolitiFactCBS News


Klobuchar stops in Cedar Rapids on eve of caucus

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar plays up her Midwestern roots during a campaign stop...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

danxoneil

Daniel X. O'Neil RT @annagalland: Thinking about the legions of volunteer & staff organizers who've been preparing for the Iowa caucuses for months, sometim… 10 minutes ago

annagalland

Anna Galland Thinking about the legions of volunteer & staff organizers who've been preparing for the Iowa caucuses for months,… https://t.co/547mjSw5HY 22 minutes ago

juliamartinezs

Julia Martinez RT @Reuters: It's #SuperBowl Sunday but volunteers in Iowa are busy preparing for the caucuses. Here's how they work https://t.co/4uN786Vzx… 58 minutes ago

gabbywhy

Gabby A. Lucas @JakeDaveWebster This is your best tweet because it’s the night before caucuses, the thing you’ve been preparing fo… https://t.co/q2TkTex3nP 2 hours ago

MasterJ_210

Joseph Diaz RT @CarolForYang: I can’t believe the Iowa caucuses are going to be happing in 24 hours. It all comes down to this. This is the moment we’v… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chicago Area Campaign Volunteers Pound Pavement In Iowa [Video]Chicago Area Campaign Volunteers Pound Pavement In Iowa

The Iowa caucuses are set for Monday, as Democrats pick their favorite for president in the first of 50 states. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:34Published

Bloomberg Starts 2-Day California Campaign Tour Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses [Video]Bloomberg Starts 2-Day California Campaign Tour Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses

Bloomberg kicked off a two-day campaign swing in California in East Los Angeles Sunday, joined by former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa at Teresita's Restaurant.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.