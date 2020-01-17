Global  

Woman Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed Multiple Times In Bethlehem

Woman Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed Multiple Times In BethlehemThe incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
IF THINGS PLAY OUT FOR ANDYREED WE MAY HAVE TO SEND TOYOU COTTMAN IN MAY FAIR THANKYOU FOR THE LIVE REPORT.DEVELOPING OUT OFNORTHAMPTON KOUMENTSY A WOMANRUSHED TO THE HOSPITAL AFTERPOLICE SAY SHE WAS STABBED.IT HAPPENED AROUND 8:30 INBETHLEHEM.POLICE TELL US THE VICTIM WASSTABBED SAEVRL TIMES AND IS ATST.

LUKE'S HOSPITAL 'ER HER




