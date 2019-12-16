Watch: 2 men open fire near Jamia, students protest outside police station 24 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:01s - Published Watch: 2 men open fire near Jamia, students protest outside police station A fresh case of firing was reported near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night. Two unidentified men, who were allegedly in a scooter, allegedly fired shots near gate number 5 of the University. 0

