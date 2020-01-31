Global  

Bloomberg Starts 2-Day California Campaign Tour Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses

Bloomberg Starts 2-Day California Campaign Tour Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses

Bloomberg Starts 2-Day California Campaign Tour Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses

Bloomberg kicked off a two-day campaign swing in California in East Los Angeles Sunday, joined by former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa at Teresita's Restaurant.
