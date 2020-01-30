Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride

2, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the stage at Super Bowl LIV.

It was the first time that two Latinx performers ever headlined the Super Bowl halftime show.

The two superstars also brought out Bad Bunny and J Balvin during the performance.

Prior to the big night, Shakira and Lopez both spoke about what the show would mean to the Latin community.

Shakira, via ‘The Hill’ Jennifer Lopez, via ‘The Hill’ The 12-minute joint performance was filled with a number of hits, such as Shakira’s “She Wolf,” “Empire” and “Whenever, Wherever” and Lopez's “Jenny From the Block,” “Waiting for Tonight” and “Let’s Get Loud.” During her “Let’s Get Loud” performance, Lopez brought her daughter, Emme, onstage to join her.

The most prominent moment of Latinx pride also came during “Let’s Get Loud,” when Lopez wore a cape featuring the Puerto Rican flag.