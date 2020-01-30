Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride

Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride

Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride

Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride On Feb.

2, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez took the stage at Super Bowl LIV.

It was the first time that two Latinx performers ever headlined the Super Bowl halftime show.

The two superstars also brought out Bad Bunny and J Balvin during the performance.

Prior to the big night, Shakira and Lopez both spoke about what the show would mean to the Latin community.

Shakira, via ‘The Hill’ Jennifer Lopez, via ‘The Hill’ The 12-minute joint performance was filled with a number of hits, such as Shakira’s “She Wolf,” “Empire” and “Whenever, Wherever” and Lopez's “Jenny From the Block,” “Waiting for Tonight” and “Let’s Get Loud.” During her “Let’s Get Loud” performance, Lopez brought her daughter, Emme, onstage to join her.

The most prominent moment of Latinx pride also came during “Let’s Get Loud,” when Lopez wore a cape featuring the Puerto Rican flag.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

J-Lo and Shakira prepare for historic, Hispanic Super Bowl halftime performance

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said their performances for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show come at a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Are Feeling the 'Nerve-Racking' Pressure of Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira never imagined that one day they would be part of the Super Bowl -- and...
Billboard.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ctess49

Ctess RT @NBCNews: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira deliver high energy performance at Super Bowl halftime show, making history as the first Latinas to… 8 seconds ago

AkePangestuti

Ake Pangestuti RT @CBSNews: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez deliver high-energy performance at #SuperBowl halftime show https://t.co/QV4cKuqmFN https://t.co/pd… 28 seconds ago

love_relaxwme

marlene love THIS NIGHT WAS FOR ALL THE LATINS IN AMERICA & THE CHIEFS BABY! Jennifer Lopez, daughter share stage with Shakira a… https://t.co/ADT2gatz4A 42 seconds ago

SIGNOMAGICTENIS

SIGNOMAGIC TENIS RT @Andym6769: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira deliver a stunning Super Bowl halftime show in Miami https://t.co/C5cinw7nlo 1 minute ago

ticofrey87

ernesto rambaut frei RT @RecordingAcad: Latin pop superstars #JenniferLopez and #Shakira delivered a dazzling, star-studded halftime #SuperBowl show. They both… 2 minutes ago

venero_j

VeneroJ RT @ABC: Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz perform together during halftime of Super Bowl LIV in South Florida. https://t.… 3 minutes ago

_gamblek_

Katherine M. Gamble ♥️♥️♥️ Jennifer Lopez and Shakira deliver a stunning Super Bowl halftime show in Miami https://t.co/3XBUTr10iT 5 minutes ago

ClosindaRivera

Silvie Vargas Jennifer Lopez and Shakira deliver a stunning Super Bowl halftime show in Miami https://t.co/MBtDDYF04Y. The best… https://t.co/qvZT8dWP0Q 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV [Video]NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV

NFL Honors Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers paid tribute to Kobe during the Super Bowl pregame ceremony. Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published

Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’ [Video]Lady Gaga on Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Better Hear No Lip-Syncing’

Lady Gaga has one request for J.Lo and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show, no lip-syncing.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.