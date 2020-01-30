Shakira and JLo Deliver a Super Bowl Halftime Show Full of Latinx Pride
On Feb.
2, Shakira and
Jennifer Lopez took the
stage at Super Bowl LIV.
It was the first time that two Latinx performers
ever headlined the Super Bowl halftime show.
The two superstars also brought out
Bad Bunny and J Balvin during the performance.
Prior to the big night, Shakira and Lopez both spoke about
what the show would mean to the Latin community.
Shakira, via ‘The Hill’ Jennifer Lopez,
via ‘The Hill’ The 12-minute joint performance was filled
with a number of hits, such as Shakira’s “She Wolf,”
“Empire” and “Whenever, Wherever” and Lopez's “Jenny From the Block,”
“Waiting for Tonight” and “Let’s Get Loud.” During her “Let’s Get Loud” performance, Lopez
brought her daughter, Emme, onstage to join her.
The most prominent moment of Latinx pride
also came during “Let’s Get Loud,” when Lopez
wore a cape featuring the Puerto Rican flag.