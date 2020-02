Chiefs Fans Celebrate Andy Reid's First Ever Super Bowl At Big Charlie's Saloon In South Philadelphia ANDY REED TIMELY GETS HISRING.FANS IN KANSAS CITY AND RIGHTHERE IN SOUTH PHILADELPHIAGOING WILD AS THE KANSAS CITYCHIEFS WIN SUPER BOWL LIV.THE EAGLES QUICK TO IT TAKE TOTWITTER AND AS CLASSY A MOVEAS EVER THE POST CAPTIONSIMPLY TIME IS YOUR'S, ANDY.I'M JOE HOLDEN THEY IS THEMOMENT SO MANY BIRDS FANS HAVEBEEN HOPING TO SEE.REED HOISTING THAT LOMBARDITROPHY.WE'LL HERE FROM DON BELL ANDLET'S GO LIVE TO MATT PETRILLOIN FILL LIMIT YOU'RE IN THEHEART OF EAGLE COUNTRY ANDTONIGHT THERE IS A SEA OF READDANCING BEHIND YOU.O THAT'S RIGHT IF THERE'SONE THING THESE CHIEFS FANSNRERND KOYRT PARTS IT'S HOW TOPARTY AFTER A BIG SUPER BOWLWIN.THAT IS WHAT IS HAPPENING HEREAT 11 AND Mc CUE IN SOUTHPHILLY NOW.THEY'RE SO EXCITED AFTER THESUPER BOWL GAME.THEY'VE BEEN COMING TO WATCHTHE CHIEFS IN SOUTH PHILLY FORDECADES.NOT A LOT OF GREEN HEREAND INSTEAD, AA SEA OF RED.GO CHIEFS.MORE THAN 100 ROWDY CHIEFSFANS CAME TO CHARLIE'S SALONROOTING FOR KANSAS CITY DURINGSUPER BOWL SUNDAY NIGHT.I'M HAPPY WE CAN HAVE ALITTLE PIECE OF CHIEFCOMMUNITY.I'M IN PHILLY FOR A COUPLEDAYS AND HAD TO FIND THECHIEF'S BAR.BIG CHARLIE STARTEDSHOWING THE GAMES IN MID 190s.OVER THE YEARS THE NUMBER OFCHIEF'S FANS GREW.WE'RE THANKFUL EVERYBODYSUPPORTED US.OTHER FANS CAME TO SUPPORTANDY REED WHO IS NOW LEADINGCHIEFS.THIS IS BETTER THAN MIAMIFOR GOD SAKES BECAUSE I'MAROUND FAMILY.OUTSIDE BIG CHARLIE'S PARTOF THE STREET WAS BLOCKED OFFAND THE EXCITE PRESIDENTIALWAS ON.CHIEF'S FANS CHEERED AROUNDPLENTY OF TV.FOOD AND DRINK.THIS IS A HUGE BLOCK PARTY.WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS MYFRIEND♪♪♪♪JUMP AROUND, JUMP AROUND♪♪AND IT IS STILL ROCKIN'HERE IN SOUTH PHILLY AFTER THEBIG SUPER BOWL WIN.THESE CHIEFS' FANS ARE SOEXCITED IT'S LOOKING LIKE IT'SGROWING.AA LOT OF PEOPLE COMING TO11TH AND McQUEEN STREET COMINGTO PARTY TOGETHER.AT LEAST PART OF THE CITY ISCOMING TOGETHER SORT LIKE WHATHAPPENED TWO YEARS AGO ON AMUCH LESSER SCALE.REPORTING LIVE IN SOUTHPHILLY, MATT PETRILLO, CBS3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".HOUSE OF PAIN, NEIL