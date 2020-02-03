Folks in terre haute got to exercise in a unique space today.

That's with the "yoga in the gallery" event at the swope art museum.

This was the first time for the yoga class.

These classes will run every sunday through february.

News 10 caught up with today's yoga instructor.

She says this is a great opportunity to get active.

"this is a great thing to make a part of your weekend, especially this time of the year when sometimes you feel a little cooped up.

Even though today's a beautiful day.

In general in winter, it can be hard to get out and do something..

Come to yoga."

If you missed today's class... you can still check it out next week.

Classes run the next three sundays from 11am