Companies spend millions on super bowl ads

Indiana sports book alone.
And speaking of spending money... companies shelled out millions on super bowl ads this year.
We went to a local economics professors to find out... why it's worth it for these companies to spend so much money on just 30-seconds.
As we take a look at some of the ads you saw tonight... the simple answer is audience size.
According to the national retail federation... nearly 194-million people were expected to watch the super bowl.
This is a unique opportunity for advertizers to reach a huge audience.
Indiana state university professor robert "gill" says ad need to be memorable... and they need to say something new.
He says hyundai's "smaht pahk" ad is a perfect example.
It's set in boston and features local celebrities chris evans... rachel dratch... and john krasinski -- thick with accents.
:11:49:22 - 11:49:33 "they're doing something smart here.
They are going big with something where the ad itself can be viral."
This year... a 30-second game-ad cost 5-