First super bowl for legal betting in Indiana

There was definitely a lot of buzz around tonight's game!

For the first time ever... hoosiers could legally bet on the super bowl in indiana.

People can bet at a "sports books" or place bets online.

Obviously... folks were able to bet on the outcome of the game... 49ers or chiefs.

There's also what are called "prop bets."

These are bets on things like the coin toss or the color of gaterade dumped on the winner.

News 10 recently spoke with state senator jon ford.

He was a major supporter of legalizing sports betting in indiana.

He says this is also a form of entertainment and offering it here is a great opportunity for the state.

:19:15:59 - 19:16:11 "it's important to the state of indiana because this is going to be the first super bowl that we're going to do it in a regulated market, a market that's controlled for consumers, we we can control the quality of the product and the quality of the bets."

Ford says -- hopefully -- we'll see big numbers after the weekend wraps up.

Betters are expected to wager up to 3-million dollars at one southern