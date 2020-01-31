Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > First super bowl for legal betting in Indiana

First super bowl for legal betting in Indiana

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
First super bowl for legal betting in IndianaFirst super bowl for legal betting in Indiana
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

First super bowl for legal betting in Indiana

There was definitely a lot of buzz around tonight's game!

For the first time ever... hoosiers could legally bet on the super bowl in indiana.

People can bet at a "sports books" or place bets online.

Obviously... folks were able to bet on the outcome of the game... 49ers or chiefs.

There's also what are called "prop bets."

These are bets on things like the coin toss or the color of gaterade dumped on the winner.

News 10 recently spoke with state senator jon ford.

He was a major supporter of legalizing sports betting in indiana.

He says this is also a form of entertainment and offering it here is a great opportunity for the state.

:19:15:59 - 19:16:11 "it's important to the state of indiana because this is going to be the first super bowl that we're going to do it in a regulated market, a market that's controlled for consumers, we we can control the quality of the product and the quality of the bets."

Ford says -- hopefully -- we'll see big numbers after the weekend wraps up.

Betters are expected to wager up to 3-million dollars at one southern



Recent related news from verified sources

How to bet on the Super Bowl as legal sport betting spreads

How to bet on the Super Bowl as legal sport betting spreadsWith legal sports betting spreading throughout the U.S., this year's Super Bowl could be among the...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

whec_DDewberry

Deanna Dewberry RT @WHEC_AHyman: Wagering sports on Super Bowl Sunday? You bet! We caught up with fans at Del Lago Resort and Casino for the first big game… 51 minutes ago

nwi_jsp

Joseph S. Pete Horseshoe rings in first Super Bowl Sunday with legal sports betting https://t.co/VP9vKRwGtC 1 hour ago

NWINews

NW Indiana News Horseshoe rings in first Super Bowl Sunday with legal sports betting https://t.co/Jynx01W2KZ #NWINews 2 hours ago

nwi

nwi.com Horseshoe Casino has been taking bets on the Super Bowl since sports betting became legal in September, vice presid… https://t.co/3Uf3dc9Eca 2 hours ago

WHEC_AHyman

Andrew Hyman Wagering sports on Super Bowl Sunday? You bet! We caught up with fans at Del Lago Resort and Casino for the first b… https://t.co/VjkvGZCP2n 2 hours ago

SPOTNEWSonIG

Spot News RT @PaulEdens6: @SMcslatts @SPOTNEWSonIG First Super Bowl Sunday with legal weed. 3 hours ago

PaulEdens6

Paul Edens @SMcslatts @SPOTNEWSonIG First Super Bowl Sunday with legal weed. 3 hours ago

CrossingBroad

Kyle Scott A lot of people will place their first legal sports bet today. 🤳 Are you one? 🏈 Here is everything you need to k… https://t.co/lUZtrfIqiO 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Super Bowl bets predicted to reach a record total of $6.8 billion as legal sports betting expands [Video]Super Bowl bets predicted to reach a record total of $6.8 billion as legal sports betting expands

Betting on Super Bowl predicted to be a record $6.8 billion as legal sports betting expands across the country.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.