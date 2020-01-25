Super Bowl celebrations

The n-f-l championship!

Many of you probably just got through watching the super bowl.

One local bar's doors were open tonight -- hosting it's first bowl ever.

News 10's richard solomon spoke to some at 3-65 bar and grill.

He has more on the sights and yummy smells from earlier.

365 bar and grill celebrated it's first super bowl with many people.

It's only been open in terre haute a few months.

Some there say they wouldn't have wanted to watch the game anywhere else.

Between the big plays... or ordering another round of food.

Jonas trammell says 3-65 bar and grill was the perfect spot to watch the super bowl.

"hanging out with your dudes, going out for a good time enjoying the enviroment you know watching the game with your people you know.

No matter who you're going for it's a vibe."

Co-owner of 365 kacy rogers says they had to do a lot of pre planning for the game.

They stocked up on different meats... and of course beers.

The doors even stayed open later than usual.

"we had to go through at least 50 or 60 meals just in this time.

We just want to create a comfortable atmosphere for everybody to come and enjoy and have fun and just relax a little."

Rogers says they do plan to have more special gatherings.

She says they have their eyes locked on march madness next.

