wing zone super bowl

### carmen: "they've got hundreds of orders to fill and only a short amount of time to do it."

Kitchen talk... tackett:"superbowl sunday is like one busy week rolled into one day."

Wing zone owner mike tacket says the busiest sunday of the year means all hands on deck..

He says the hour right before the game can be hectic.

150 people get food in a 60 minute period.

And we do that for 2 hours straight" but once the game starts...it slows down a bit..

By half time it usually calms down all together."

Pre-orders come rolling in a week ahead so his staff had to get an early start just to keep up with demand... considering it's superbowl weekend--tackett isn't surprised... " cause everybody loves wings on superbowl.."

Chicken frying chicken wings are still america's favorite superbowl snack..

The national chicken council says americans will eat 1.4 billion of them this weekend... that's a whole lot of chickens.."

Here in lexington wing zone is expected to put up big numbers... we sell over 20 thousand wings combined from both stores..

Tackett has a passion for wings but when it comes to football...he says the 49ers have his heart... "i been a 49ers fan since houston left houston and went to tennesee."

