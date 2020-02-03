Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl LIV

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Super Bowl LIVSuper Bowl LIV 49ers vs. Chiefs
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Super Bowl LIV

The comeback kids!

The 100th superbowl season ended in a thriller!

For the first 100th superbowl season ended in a thriller!

For the first time in 50 years the kansas city chiefs are taking home the lombardi trophy.

And here's how it went down.

The chiefs score the first touchdown of the day, second and goal, pat mahomes adds another rushing touchdown to hi s resume.

10-3 chiefs.

-- five minutes to go in the half, 49ers first and long, jimmy garrapolo to kyle huge-check, he breaks the tackle and dives for the touchdwon.

So we're all tied going into the break -- the 49ers go up 20 to 10 off of a patrick mahomes interception pass - he threw for two interceptions today.

He had zero in the post season coming into this game.

Third quarter, jimmy garappolo hands it off to raheem mostert who gets in for the touchdown.

-- if you remember in the nfc championship final, the chiefs were down 20 at the half and cameback to win that game.

So you can't count them out.

Time's running out, chiefs third and goal, mahomes finds travis kelce in the endzone.

-- less than three minutes to go, third and goal, mahomes passes it to damien williams for the touchdown.

The call was under review but it was ruled good.

-- the 49ers with one more shot to win this game, fourth down, garropolo gets taken down its imcompltete.

-- 1:20 left in this game, mahomes passes it off to williams and he is out.

Takes it all the way to the house to secure the win.

Head coach andy reid has the most career wins than any coach without a super bowl win.

Tonight he earned it.

Fifty years in the making.

Kansas city is on fire tonight!

Patrick mahomes takes home the mvp trophy.

The



Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Here’s J. Lo + Shakira’s Full, High-Energy Super Bowl LIV Performance

Watch: Here’s J. Lo + Shakira’s Full, High-Energy Super Bowl LIV PerformanceHollywood superstar Jennifer “J. Lo” Lopez and Shakira held it all the way down at Super Bowl LIV...
SOHH - Published

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira inspire memes, political messages in Super Bowl LIV halftime show

The Super Bowl LIV halftime show, performed by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, has earned praise (and...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tuscan9leather

Mario RT @PatrickMahomes: WE JUST WON THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #CHIEFSKINGDOM 2 seconds ago

TravLab

Travis & The Labyrinth Who was everyone’s favorite Super Bowl character? Mine is Shakira 2 seconds ago

edwin_catalan4

Edwin RT @ImNotScottySire: how come nobody told me my favorite teams were playing at the super bowl. jlo and shakira? are you kidding. 2 seconds ago

therealdesi

Deess™ RT @moniemeetsworld: So Miami gets a Latina lead super bowl performance cuz it’s in Miami. But Atlanta gets Maroon 5??! https://t.co/5n5EpJ… 2 seconds ago

LDW1884

R/Crew Tang RT @Wm_Galloway: Reggie Ragland: - 2x college football national champion - 1x Super Bowl champion 2 seconds ago

DaBikeRichie

Richie Salerno Tweet and retweet and retweet 😭😂😭😂 https://t.co/RB8hWUHtwI 2 seconds ago

arealwhore

Chuck RT @ryanntweets_: me watching the Super Bowl tn https://t.co/QoNSV52EPJ 2 seconds ago

sighkass

kassi 🌶 RT @gringatears: Super Bowl day is the best day to go out to eat, shop, go outside, breathe. No straight men in sight. 2 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

RAW: 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Speaks With Reporters After Super Bowl LIV Loss [Video]RAW: 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Speaks With Reporters After Super Bowl LIV Loss

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes the podium after 49ers lose 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV (2-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:59Published

Fans fired up for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens [Video]Fans fired up for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Fans started lining up outside the gates of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens early Sunday morning decked out in jerseys, hats, and chains after scoring a seat at Super Bowl LIV.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.