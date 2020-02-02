Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20.

This is the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win since 1970, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23 to 7.

It is also the first Super Bowl victory for head coach Andy Reid.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also named the Super Bowl MVP.

The Chiefs entered the fourth quarter trailing the 49ers 10 to 20.

Mahomes threw two interceptions in the game and was initially pinned down by the 49ers defense.

However, Mahomes turned the tides at the 6:13 mark with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

He then found Damien Williams with a 5-yard touchdown pass, with only 2:44 left in the game.

Williams went on to seal the Chief’s victory with a 38-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter.

The Chief’s defense also played a key role in the team’s victory, holding the 49ers to a scoreless final quarter.