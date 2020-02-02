Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Kansas City Chiefs Defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20.

This is the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win since 1970, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23 to 7.

It is also the first Super Bowl victory for head coach Andy Reid.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also named the Super Bowl MVP.

The Chiefs entered the fourth quarter trailing the 49ers 10 to 20.

Mahomes threw two interceptions in the game and was initially pinned down by the 49ers defense.

However, Mahomes turned the tides at the 6:13 mark with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

He then found Damien Williams with a 5-yard touchdown pass, with only 2:44 left in the game.

Williams went on to seal the Chief’s victory with a 38-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter.

The Chief’s defense also played a key role in the team’s victory, holding the 49ers to a scoreless final quarter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kansas City Chiefs rally to beat San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl, franchise's first championship in 50 years

Kansas City Chiefs rally to beat San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl, franchise's first...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •France 24New Zealand HeraldMediaite


The best Super Bowl commercials ahead of Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers showdown

The best Super Bowl commercials ahead of Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers showdownFor some Americans, the Super Bowl commercials are more exciting than the actual Super Bowl. Many of...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Mediaite



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MattLMcCabe

Matt McCabe Columbia residents flooded Ninth Street to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win. See how fans reacted locally and a… https://t.co/rQgNjbXC2S 8 minutes ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @SputnikInt: BREAKING: Kansas City Chiefs defeat San Francisco 49ers in #SuperBowl LVI, claim Lombardi trophy https://t.co/0ivobPwwws ht… 17 minutes ago

spradlinok

O’Malley GaL ⭐️⭐️⭐️Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @TimBledsoe7: @intheMatrixxx Q proofs Kansas City Chiefs = 172 Q proof. Q172 Good will always defeat Evil. "BOOM!" https://t.co/LYv… 17 minutes ago

sports_xplore

XploreSports 🏈🏆Kansas City Chiefs rally to defeat San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, claim first Super Bowl title in 50 years.… https://t.co/kce34KxcmM 19 minutes ago

Boeufblogginon

💧Joan Evatt RT @SkyNewsAust: Kansas City Chiefs have won its first Super Bowl in 50 years, overcoming a 10-point deficit to defeat the San Francisco 49… 21 minutes ago

baconlord009

Adrian Alvarez RT @mercnews: Photos: San Francisco 49ers agony of defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV https://t.co/7To8UhMR2A 22 minutes ago

i8SportsScores

I-8SportsScores RT @Daily_Chronicle: Sycamore graduate Ben Niemann won the Super Bowl 54 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are photos from Nieman… 28 minutes ago

sunnhausen

😖 RT @SThompson_8: The Kansas City @Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-20 to win Super Bowl LIV. This journey was very re… 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

RAW: 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Speaks With Reporters After Super Bowl LIV Loss [Video]RAW: 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Speaks With Reporters After Super Bowl LIV Loss

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes the podium after 49ers lose 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV (2-2-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:59Published

Lifelong family of Chiefs fans go CRAZY as team captures first Super Bowl in 50 years [Video]Lifelong family of Chiefs fans go CRAZY as team captures first Super Bowl in 50 years

The incredible moment of joy is seen when the Kansas City Chiefs finally win their first Super Bowl in 50 years on Sunday (February 2) to the delight of the Barker household in Mankato, Minnesota.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.